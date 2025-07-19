Cerity Partners LLC Sells 8,726 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,726 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 3,951.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 75,080 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG opened at $90.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.93. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $133.79.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.75 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

