Cerity Partners LLC Sells 9,228 Shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,228 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,482,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,843,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Towne Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Towne Bank by 2,332.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Towne Bank by 137.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOWN stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Towne Bank has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34.

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Towne Bank had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Towne Bank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Towne Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Towne Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TOWN shares. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of Towne Bank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Towne Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

About Towne Bank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

