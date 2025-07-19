Cerity Partners LLC Sells 97,836 Shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,836 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,501,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,907,000 after buying an additional 964,150 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 958,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after acquiring an additional 460,836 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 262,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 175,022 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,563,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,202,000 after acquiring an additional 162,206 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 157,784 shares during the last quarter.

BTT stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

