Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VCIT opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.