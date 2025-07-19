Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,028 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Bank AR bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
VCIT opened at $82.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.66 and a 12-month high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Pure Storage Is a Core Investment for the AI Era
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 2025: A Pivotal Year for Smart Glasses As Meta Invests in Ray-Ban
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Unity’s New Ad Solutions Drive Stock to 52-Week High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.