Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Champion Homes by 645.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Champion Homes by 306.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Champion Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Champion Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Champion Homes Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE SKY opened at $64.29 on Friday. Champion Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Champion Homes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Champion Homes Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

