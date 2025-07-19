Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.35.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.90. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,407 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $154,072.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,027 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,498.27. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,447,806.26. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.