Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $123.00 price target on shares of Citigroup and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.45. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. This trade represents a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,300 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 649,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

