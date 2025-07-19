Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

CLSD has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of CLSD opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

