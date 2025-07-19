Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $4,889,225.88 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $4,889,225.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,445.20. This represents a 80.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.80, for a total value of $4,687,174.80.

On Thursday, June 5th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total transaction of $4,395,123.81.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,642 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $4,436,066.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.72, for a total transaction of $4,018,300.80.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET opened at $196.77 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.26 and a 1 year high of $198.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -855.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 86.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America raised Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.32.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

