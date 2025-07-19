Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NET. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.32.

NYSE NET opened at $196.77 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $198.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -855.52 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.22.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $9,669,038.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,364,295.54. This trade represents a 12.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.94, for a total transaction of $2,909,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,058,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,202,677.62. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 581,062 shares of company stock worth $99,070,153. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,942,000 after buying an additional 260,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,836,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,011,000 after buying an additional 538,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after buying an additional 68,661 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,610,000 after buying an additional 786,063 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,287,000 after buying an additional 779,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

