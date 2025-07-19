CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,175,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,544,370,000 after acquiring an additional 316,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,256,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,074 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,869,000 after buying an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,986,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,049,000 after buying an additional 311,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.84 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.