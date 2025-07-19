Coeur Mining FY2026 EPS Boosted by National Bank Financial

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for Coeur Mining in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Terentiew now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDE. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.95. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 101,841 shares in the company, valued at $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Summer Road LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

