Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.4% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cognex from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Cowen raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.47. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

