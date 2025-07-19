Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong Sells 198,300 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total value of $78,897,621.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 15th, Brian Armstrong sold 183,506 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.17, for a total value of $72,883,078.02.

On Monday, July 14th, Brian Armstrong sold 165,443 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.82, for a total value of $65,485,648.26.

On Friday, July 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 27,751 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.05, for a total value of $10,796,526.55.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.29, for a total value of $8,457,250.00.

On Thursday, June 26th, Brian Armstrong sold 113,735 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $41,302,865.25.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total value of $121,933,051.65.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.34, for a total value of $6,383,500.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $6,178,750.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.54, for a total value of $5,013,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Brian Armstrong sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total value of $3,968,800.00.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $419.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.29 and its 200-day moving average is $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.58 and a 12 month high of $444.65.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $202.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,294,456 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,323,084,000 after acquiring an additional 875,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,694 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $882,822,000 after acquiring an additional 127,075 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,107 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $528,592,000 after acquiring an additional 34,462 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 3,000,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $516,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $536,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

