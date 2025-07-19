Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,625,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,602,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,514,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,956,000 after purchasing an additional 512,542 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,456,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 209,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.79.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $24.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.62. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

