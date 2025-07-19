Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 51.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 169.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. Commercial Metals Company has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 232.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.