Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 25.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Metals by 460.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Commercial Metals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised Commercial Metals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.50 target price on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:CMC opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals Company has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals Company will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 232.26%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

