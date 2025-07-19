Contrasting SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF) & Its Competitors

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “Solar” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SMA Solar Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.9% of SMA Solar Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of shares of all “Solar” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SMA Solar Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 SMA Solar Technology Competitors 471 1377 2124 54 2.44

Profitability

As a group, “Solar” companies have a potential upside of 25.32%. Given SMA Solar Technology’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SMA Solar Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A SMA Solar Technology Competitors -2,299.32% -379.52% -19.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A -8.36 SMA Solar Technology Competitors $1.32 billion -$161.22 million 2.54

SMA Solar Technology’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SMA Solar Technology. SMA Solar Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SMA Solar Technology peers beat SMA Solar Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

