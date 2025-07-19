Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Buys 7,653 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,108 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,653 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.50 and a 200 day moving average of $208.67.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMZN. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 894,546,706 shares in the company, valued at $203,079,993,196.12. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $550,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,231,873. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

