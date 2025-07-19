Critical Comparison: Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) versus Indoor Harvest (OTCMKTS:INQD)

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Art’s-Way Manufacturing and Indoor Harvest”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Art’s-Way Manufacturing $24.50 million 0.53 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Indoor Harvest N/A N/A -$3.26 million N/A N/A

Art’s-Way Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Indoor Harvest.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indoor Harvest has a beta of -2.05, indicating that its share price is 305% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Art’s-Way Manufacturing and Indoor Harvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Art’s-Way Manufacturing 9.61% 4.94% 2.80% Indoor Harvest N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 52.8% of Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Indoor Harvest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Art’s-Way Manufacturing beats Indoor Harvest on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. manufactures and distributes farm equipment products. It operates through the Agricultural Products, and Modular Buildings segments. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a line of forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, bale processors, running gear, and dump boxes, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, and a line of dirt work equipment. The Modular Buildings segment produces and sells modular buildings, which are custom designed to meet the specific research needs of its customers. It also provides services relating to the design, manufacturing, delivery, installation and renting of the building units that it produces. The company was founded by Arthur Luscombe in 1956 and is headquartered in Armstrong, IA.

About Indoor Harvest

Indoor Harvest Corp. focuses on operating an integrated consolidation platform for hemp, other hemp-related products, CBD, and other plant-based companies. Indoor Harvest Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Austin, Texas.

