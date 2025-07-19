Dave Girouard Sells 41,667 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,127,941.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,732.98. This represents a 44.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dave Girouard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $2,502,103.35.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $2,504,603.37.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.08 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,986,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPST. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Upstart from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Upstart to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.62.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

