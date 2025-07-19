Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,149 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 255.8% during the first quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Country Club Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $110.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03. Dollar General Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $126.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 target price on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $222,497.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,619. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,027.76. This trade represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

