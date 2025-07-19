DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Cfra Research raised shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

DraftKings stock opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of -52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $7,944,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at $157,188,567.90. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $110,638.08. Following the sale, the director owned 5,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,810.16. The trade was a 34.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622 in the last ninety days. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,728,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after buying an additional 434,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.