Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Edison International Price Performance

NYSE:EIX opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.95%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

