Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,685,000 after purchasing an additional 249,280 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,026,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 146,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,339 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,174,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,727,000 after purchasing an additional 325,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after buying an additional 1,301,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $593.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.73 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on ESI shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.