Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:EMR opened at $144.16 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after purchasing an additional 384,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,280,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,675,403,000 after buying an additional 980,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,725,000 after buying an additional 232,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,166,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,770,000 after acquiring an additional 611,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $885,886,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

