Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Director Michael Bennett Medline Sells 45,015 Shares

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bennett Medline sold 45,015 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.51, for a total transaction of C$2,543,797.65.

Michael Bennett Medline also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Empire alerts:

On Thursday, July 17th, Michael Bennett Medline sold 2 shares of Empire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.09, for a total transaction of C$112.18.

On Thursday, July 10th, Michael Bennett Medline sold 45,006 shares of Empire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.68, for a total value of C$2,550,940.08.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Michael Bennett Medline sold 45,474 shares of Empire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.89, for a total value of C$2,541,541.86.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Bennett Medline sold 44,508 shares of Empire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.19, for a total value of C$2,456,396.52.

Empire Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$55.74 on Friday. Empire Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$35.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$53.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Empire Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMP.A. TD Securities increased their price target on Empire from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EMP.A

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Co Ltd key businesses are food retailing, investments, and other operations. The food retailing division operates through Empire’s subsidiary Sobeys and represents nearly all of the company’s income. This segment owns, affiliates, or franchises more than 1,500 stores in 10 provinces, under retail banners including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Lawton’s Drug Stores, and multiple retail fuel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.