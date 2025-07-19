Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in GitLab by 15.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 809,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,326,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 818,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Up 3.3%

GTLB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 110,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,505. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,950 shares of company stock worth $23,288,223. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

