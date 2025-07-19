Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in GitLab by 15.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 809,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105,799 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,326,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after acquiring an additional 818,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Stock Up 3.3%
GTLB opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.70 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.63.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 110,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,505. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $4,705,638.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,950 shares of company stock worth $23,288,223. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
