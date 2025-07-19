Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KT Corporation (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 753,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KT were worth $13,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KT by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KT by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 242,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 45,225 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KT by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 18.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. KT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 2.37%. Research analysts forecast that KT Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

