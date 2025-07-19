Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $2,493,426,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equity Residential by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,555 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:EQR opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.6925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 105.73%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.