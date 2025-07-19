Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $35,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,892,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,648,619,900.80. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carvana alerts:

On Tuesday, July 15th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.97, for a total transaction of $17,198,500.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 98,528 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $34,462,138.56.

On Friday, July 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 96,026 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $33,489,067.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total transaction of $35,236,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total transaction of $35,376,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total transaction of $17,003,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total transaction of $16,353,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total transaction of $1,616,320.65.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.81, for a total transaction of $16,290,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.46, for a total transaction of $16,873,000.00.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $347.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.05. The firm has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Carvana by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,785,000 after buying an additional 1,109,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $179,364,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $116,020,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after buying an additional 481,912 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carvana

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.