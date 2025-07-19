Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.97, for a total transaction of $17,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,892,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,346,043,664.24. The trade was a 0.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 16th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.40, for a total transaction of $35,240,000.00.

On Monday, July 14th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 98,528 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $34,462,138.56.

On Friday, July 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 96,026 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.75, for a total transaction of $33,489,067.50.

On Thursday, July 10th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total transaction of $35,236,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 8th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total transaction of $35,376,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.07, for a total transaction of $17,003,500.00.

On Monday, June 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.07, for a total transaction of $16,353,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 4,971 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.15, for a total transaction of $1,616,320.65.

On Tuesday, June 24th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.81, for a total transaction of $16,290,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.46, for a total transaction of $16,873,000.00.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of CVNA opened at $347.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 121.84, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.19 and its 200-day moving average is $257.05. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Carvana by 140.8% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $51,091,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Carvana by 333.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $36,527,000. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.44.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

