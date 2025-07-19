Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,651,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,284 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,342,000 after purchasing an additional 284,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,035,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,069,000 after purchasing an additional 86,244 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,341,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,767,000 after acquiring an additional 46,694 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

EPRT stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $34.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.88 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

