Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.16% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Etsy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $41.00 target price on Etsy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

ETSY opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 151,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $8,748,094.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 107,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,218,423.12. The trade was a 58.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Etsy by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Etsy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

