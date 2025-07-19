Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.