Financial Survey: Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) versus Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS)

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) and Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Kodiak Gas Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies -15.35% -2.26% -0.97% Kodiak Gas Services 3.93% 8.49% 2.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and Kodiak Gas Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 10 0 2.91

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus price target of $40.64, suggesting a potential upside of 25.81%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than Forum Energy Technologies.

65.6% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Forum Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forum Energy Technologies and Kodiak Gas Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies $816.40 million 0.30 -$135.33 million ($10.04) -1.96 Kodiak Gas Services $1.16 billion 2.47 $49.90 million $0.53 60.94

Kodiak Gas Services has higher revenue and earnings than Forum Energy Technologies. Forum Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Gas Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Forum Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Gas Services has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services beats Forum Energy Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications. This segment offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling process; well construction casing and cementing equipment, and products for artificial lift equipment and cables; and subsea remotely operated vehicles and trenchers, submarine rescue vehicles, specialty components and tools, and technical services. The Completions segment offers hydraulic fracturing pumps, cooling systems, high-pressure flexible hoses, and flow iron for pressure pumping markets; wireline cable and pressure control equipment for well completion and intervention service markets; and coiled tubing strings and coiled line pipe and related services. The Production segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related equipment and services for production and infrastructure markets. This segment offers engineered process systems, production equipment, specialty separation equipment, and various industrial valves for oil and natural gas customers, power generation, renewable energy, and other general industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Forum Oilfield Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. in August 2010. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

