Financial Survey: Medicus Pharma (MDCX) versus Its Competitors

Medicus Pharma (NASDAQ:MDCX – Get Free Report) is one of 615 publicly-traded companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Medicus Pharma to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Medicus Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medicus Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicus Pharma N/A -380.03% -224.22% Medicus Pharma Competitors -1,345.27% -586.03% -28.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicus Pharma 0 0 2 2 3.50 Medicus Pharma Competitors 3413 11090 35302 951 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Medicus Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Medicus Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 655.63%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 2,601.61%. Given Medicus Pharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medicus Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medicus Pharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Medicus Pharma N/A -$11.16 million -2.68 Medicus Pharma Competitors $890.56 million -$46.50 million -2.33

Medicus Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Medicus Pharma. Medicus Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Medicus Pharma rivals beat Medicus Pharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Medicus Pharma Company Profile

Medicus Pharma Ltd is a biotech/life sciences company focused on accelerating the clinical development programs of novel and disruptive therapeutics assets. Medicus Pharma Ltd is based in Toronto, Ontario.

