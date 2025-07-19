Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

