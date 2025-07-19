Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Freenet to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Freenet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Freenet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

FRTAF opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of -0.14. Freenet has a 12 month low of $33.89 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.94.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

