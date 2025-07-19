FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Murphy Oil Issued By Scotiabank

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Scotiabank has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $24.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Johnson Rice cut Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.46.

MUR stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

