FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Stifel Canada

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Stantec in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.99.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$144.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$156.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$156.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.17.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at C$153.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.21. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$103.48 and a 1 year high of C$153.78.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Insider Transactions at Stantec

In other Stantec news, Director Clayton Bock acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$139.51 per share, with a total value of C$174,392.88. Also, Director Susan Reisbord acquired 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$147.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$411,458.13. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

