FY2026 Earnings Estimate for TRX Gold Issued By Roth Capital

TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TRX Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for TRX Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TRX Gold by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 238,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

(Get Free Report)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.