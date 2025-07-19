FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Issued By Scotiabank

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.03. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ERO. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Friday, July 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.4%

ERO stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.18. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ero Copper by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

