FY2026 EPS Estimate for Altius Minerals Increased by Analyst

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now anticipates that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

TSE:ALS opened at C$27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.44. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 0.94. Altius Minerals has a 1-year low of C$20.79 and a 1-year high of C$29.03.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corp is engaged in the business of obtaining diversified mining royalty. It holds interests in mining operations that produce metals and minerals such as copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and potash. The corporation also holds other pre-development stage royalty interests and various earlier stage royalties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.