FY2026 EPS Estimate for Eldorado Gold Lifted by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on EGO. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE:EGO opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.83 million. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,281,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 8,774,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,580,000 after buying an additional 1,621,173 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,050,000 after buying an additional 1,266,329 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,802,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,970,000 after buying an additional 1,152,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,815,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

