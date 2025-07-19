FY2026 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Increased by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CJT. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cargojet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$125.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.50.

Cargojet Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$101.58 on Thursday. Cargojet has a one year low of C$69.60 and a one year high of C$144.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$96.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 982.53%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.