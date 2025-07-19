FY2026 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Lifted by Scotiabank

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.92.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial raised Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.11.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at C$9.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.18. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.72 and a 1 year high of C$10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

