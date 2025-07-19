FY2026 EPS Estimates for Eldorado Gold Raised by Analyst

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

TSE:ELD opened at C$27.09 on Friday. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of C$18.94 and a 52 week high of C$29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.60.

Insider Transactions at Eldorado Gold

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 70,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.30, for a total value of C$2,068,430.31. Also, Senior Officer Christos Balaskas sold 6,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.10, for a total transaction of C$183,155.80. Insiders sold a total of 185,501 shares of company stock worth $5,380,236 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

