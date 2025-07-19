FY2026 EPS Estimates for OTCMKTS:DPMLF Decreased by Analyst

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.87 million. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 20.64%.

Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

DPMLF opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09. Dundee Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Dundee Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

