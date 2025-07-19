FY2026 EPS Estimates for Potlatch Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Potlatch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Potlatch’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Get Potlatch alerts:

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.68 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCH. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Potlatch

Potlatch Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ PCH opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Potlatch has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Potlatch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Potlatch by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatch by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Potlatch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Potlatch by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Potlatch by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Potlatch Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Potlatch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 295.08%.

About Potlatch

(Get Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.